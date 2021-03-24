Elon Musk announces Teslas can now be bought with Bitcoin

Elon Musk took to Twitter this morning to announce that customers will soon be able to buy a new Tesla using bitcoin instead of fiat currency.

You can now buy a Tesla with Bitcoin — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 24, 2021

The move to accepting bitcoins as payment comes roughly a month after Tesla announced it bought $1.5 billion worth of bitcoin and that it had plans to enable bitcoin as a payment option in the future.

In a further tweet, Musk clarified that Tesla would not convert the bitcoin payments into fiat cash, and would instead hold onto the bitcoin as bitcoin.

Tesla is using only internal & open source software & operates Bitcoin nodes directly. Bitcoin paid to Tesla will be retained as Bitcoin, not converted to fiat currency. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 24, 2021

The company also published a bitcoin FAQ on its website notifying customers that bitcoin is the only cryptocurrency it will accept. It also warned customers that if they attempt to send another type of cryptocurrency to Tesla’s bitcoin address, “we will not receive the transaction and it will likely result in a loss of funds for you.”