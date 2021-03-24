Ditch the digital notes: Handwriting is way better for memorization and speed

A new study from the University of Tokyo concludes that writing with a stylus or typing on a touchscreen keyboard just isn’t the same as handwriting. “Our take-home message is to use paper notebooks for information you need to learn or memorize,” noted coauthor Kuniyoshi Sakai, a neuroscientist at the University of Tokyo.

Handwriting likely facilitates learning and memorization because of the numerous one-of-a-kind physical cues it provides: the shapes of your letters, the tactile feel of the paper and pen, the location of your words on the page, and details like folded corners, ink color, and other marks on the page. Your brain absorbs all of these pieces of information, which can later serve as triggers so that you more precisely pull the information from your memory.

By comparison, when you enter information into a phone or tablet, your words have no fixed position and then disappear when you close the app, leaving substantially less tactile and spatial information for your mind to absorb.

For the study, 48 participants were asked to take notes on a conversation about a student schedule, jotting down the discussed schedule (including 14 appointments, assignment due dates, and class times). Some participants wrote with pen and paper while others used a stylus on a tablet or a touchscreen keyboard on a large phone. An hour later, all were asked to recall the information while undergoing MRI scans.

The hand writers remembered the schedule more accurately, and their brains displayed far more brain activity in areas associated with language, memory, navigation, and visualization, the latter two of which indicate that the mind’s eye is recalling some of the information, say the researchers.