Why selling my company for $10 million made me miserable (and what finally made me happy)

You’d think that getting to retire early with a huge windfall of cash in the bank would be a dream come true. It’s certainly what I first expected—which is why it was so surprising to find that this dream was actually a lot more like a nightmare.

$10 million dollars, but no happiness guarantee

In 2008, with my fourth startup called Sunbelt Software, my team and I developed and released VIPRE, a state-of-the-art antivirus software. A few years later, Microsoft started acquiring small antivirus companies. Our fear was that their ultimate plan was to get an antivirus tool bundled right inside their operating system. That essentially meant that users would get their antivirus solution for free, and I did not want to compete with free.

So, we found a merger partner, and they not only kept improving VIPRE but also tossed $10 million in my bank account. It seemed like the best-case scenario from my business point of view, and I initially did the happy dance you might expect.

However, as soon as I saw that sale finalize, my mood tanked. The happiness I had felt fizzled faster than Pop Rocks. Even my wife said I wasn’t acting like the person she knew and loved, and she wondered who was this person she suddenly found herself married to.

Reclaiming what had true value

The problem was that for years, I put everything I had into the business. Not just resources, but relationships. I had built a real community where we had fun, common goals, and values. And that disintegrated with the sale. There was no more game to play. No more team. Everybody was working for someone else. I had nothing to do, and I was miserable.

So, I looked back and tried to figure out the biggest problem my Sunbelt team and I had never been able to solve for customers. I realized that social engineering was the root cause of the majority of data breaches and workstations infected with malware. And, I couldn’t just sit on that. After just five days of “retirement,” I began work on my fifth startup KnowBe4, where changing behavior to reduce security risks was the main vision.