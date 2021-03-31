Cariuma’s new slip-on shoes are sustainable, stylish, and summer-ready

As AllBirds, Adidas , Nike , and our depleting ozone have all informed us: Your sneakers are horrible for the environment .

While brands make strides in more earth-friendly solutions: plant-based biodegradable materials! fabric made from recycled plastic! soles made from sugarcane! Still, there’s always room to lower that carbon footprint even further.

Sustainable shoe brand Cariuma took this mindset to heart when developing its new IBI Slip-On.

The $98 bamboo-knit slip-ons, which launched this week after a two-year-long development process, have a lifecycle footprint of 14kg CO2e (carbon dioxide equivalent) and a product-only footprint of 5.48kg CO2e. For context, AllBirds’ Tree Lounger slip-on, which is a similar shape and style, has a reported emissions footprint of 7.5 kg CO2e. But Cariuma’s number, which has been verified by a third-party consultant, takes into account the shoe’s cradle-to-cradle lifespan, including distribution and transportation.

Like Cariuma’s other shoes, the IBI Slip-On features a lightweight, sugarcane EVA outsole, a bouncy memory foam insole made from organic mamona oil and cork, and zero new plastic. (The line’s knit uppers are created using bamboo and recycled plastic.) Cariuma is billing the IBI as a ‘sneaker,’ but the lack of midsoles and laces means the shoe is likely better for walking than exercising. Though Cariuma makes super cute sneakers, too, if that’s what you’re looking for.

The IBI comes in a rainbow of shades that are perfect for adding some warm-weather pep in your step. And if steps like Cariuma’s help us direct our footprints toward a cleaner future, I’ll most certainly take it.