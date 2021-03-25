Will California have another year of record-setting wildfires?

In the tiny California town of Briceburg, at the edge of Yosemite National Park, workers are installing a new solar microgrid from a startup called BoxPower. The local utility, Pacific Gas & Electric, used to send power to the community through long distribution lines that traveled through remote areas—the same type of equipment that sparked disastrous wildfires such as the one that swept through the town of Paradise in 2018 , killing at least 86 people. With the new grid, which generates power for the community locally, that dangerous long-distance infrastructure no longer needs to exist.

For PG&E, which was found responsible for starting more than 1,500 wildfires in recent years because of aging, mismanaged power lines that can create sparks in ultra-dry landscapes, this type of remote grid is one part of a larger plan to reduce future risk. The Forest Service and Cal Fire, the state’s fire agency, are also taking steps to help the state avoid more catastrophic fires. But after multiple years of extreme fires, how likely is it that California will face another crisis—or series of crises—in 2021?

The state, along with several other Western states, faces a few fundamental challenges. Fires are natural in the ecosystem; decades of aggressively fighting those fires has meant that the amount of fuel keeps piling up, making the fires that get out of control far more intense. “We put out all fires immediately, and essentially completely removed natural fires from the landscape—the lower-to-medium intensity fires that would come through periodically and naturally thin the forest,” says Daniel Swain, a climate scientist at UCLA and research fellow at NCAR’s Capacity Center for Weather and Climate Extremes. At the same time, more people keep moving into the areas on the edges of wildlands where fires spread easily, meaning there’s a bigger risk of death and property damage. Underlying all of this is climate change.

“We have clear evidence that climate change is influencing wildfire risk in California,” says Noah Diffenbaugh, a climate scientist at Stanford University. In the Western U.S. overall, he says, around half of the total area burned in the last four decades can be attributed to long-term warming. California doesn’t normally get rain in the summer anyway. But as the state gets hotter, vegetation is getting even drier. (In the winter, there’s also less snow now in the mountains because of warmer temperatures, and the snow that does fall melts faster, adding to the dryness.)

Wildfire season is getting longer and more intense; the rainy season used to start in October in Northern California, but now starts in November or December. In the past, strong, dry winds that naturally happen in the fall would often coincide with rain. Now those winds tend to gust exactly when plants and trees are driest and fires can spread most easily. Long droughts are also killing trees, creating more fuel to burn.

“I think the likelihood that California sees another severe fire season this year is high, unfortunately, because the drought is deepening,” says Swain. “This is now year two of what was already a significant drought in California. We’re now living in an era that is a lot warmer than it used to be. So even if we weren’t in a drought, we would expect that the likelihood of a bad wildfire season was elevated relative to what it would have been in the past.”