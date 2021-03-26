How innovation is helping to close the gap on food inequality

It’s peak pandemic 2020, and Barbara Guerpillon, Head of Ventures at Dole Packaged Foods in Singapore, is watching another three-minute Zoom pitch from a startup half a world away working on food sustainability. It’s not just a business meeting. It’s also a chance for much-needed human connection during a socially isolating time, when it can be easy to forget that, globally, we’re all connected—particularly when it comes to our food.

“I’m a strong believer in collaboration, breaking silos from the inside of an organization and the outside of the organization,” Guerpillon says. During the pandemic, she’s seen these silos disintegrating at higher rates. “With the current situation, we’ve been able to connect a lot more with people around the world, not only in our region.”

As Guerpillon puts it, the COVID-19 pandemic has “obtusely exposed the potential vulnerabilities of the world food supply chain.” It’s also shed light on many inequalities, including access to nutritious food, and made people more aware of how important good food is to good health.

A COMPLEX, INTERCONNECTED PROCESS

Getting nutritious food to the estimated hundreds of millions facing food insecurity worldwide isn’t just about food, however. It’s a complex, interconnected process made up of farmers in Southeast Asia; consumers navigating food deserts in Jackson, Mississippi; students in Bologna, Italy; and landfills in New Zealand. All of these people and places are directly involved in what Dole calls its Promise: to use zero fossil fuel-based plastic packaging, end fruit loss in its supply chains, remove processed sugar from its products, and bring nutritious food to one billion people—all by 2025. The company also aims to reach carbon neutrality in its operations by 2030.

“We realized well before COVID that we needed to open up as a business, to bring the best of the outside in,” says Pier Luigi Sigismondi, president of Dole Packaged Foods. The pandemic simply ramped up the process and made Sigismondi and his colleagues realize there was no returning to “business as usual.” They needed to change directions fast, which meant partnering with innovative food-tech startups, academic researchers, and sustainability-minded investors.

“What we are aiming to do is to really build an entire ecosystem,” Guerpillon says. Dole’s partners in this ecosystem so far include Solidaridad, an international organization focused on building fair and sustainable supply chains; Forum for the Future, which partners with businesses and governments to encourage sustainability; Rocana, a venture-capital firm invested in “clean nutrition;” and the Future Food Institute, which studies interconnected food systems and looks for ways to make healthy changes.