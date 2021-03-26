advertisement
  11:21 am
  Dole

Solving food inequality

How fresh, imaginative ideas and innovative collaborations are combining to drive global change

By FastCo Works
How do you provide access to nutritious food to 1 billion people by 2025? How do you reach that goal while not incurring a detrimental effect on climate change? To answer these questions successfully—and sustainably—requires a sophisticated blend of innovation, investment, and collaboration from all corners of the globe. In this engaging and inspiring discussion, thought leaders discuss how these challenges are being met head-on, and what other organizations can do to join this challenge.

