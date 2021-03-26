advertisement
  11:20 am
  Dole

What will it take to solve food inequality? Find out from this expert.

Solving the world’s food inequalities may seem like a daunting task. But those working on it say it really boils down to just three things. Watch this video to learn more.

By FastCo Works
Food insecurity is defined as the lack of access to sufficient, safe, and nutritious food. And it’s a problem that exists in every single country across the globe. But the good news is, there are people like Sarah Roversi, the Founder of the Future Food Institute, who are working to solve this issue. She joined a panel discussion at The Most Innovative Companies Summit to explain how her group is tackling this worldwide crisis.

