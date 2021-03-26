advertisement
You’ll never guess where this top executive got advice on new products.

In the fight against global food inequity, Dole is finding inspiration in some surprising places. Hear one example in this story shared by the company’s president.

Nearly a billion people across the globe suffer from food insecurity. One of the main factors contributing to this issue is a lack of income and resources needed to access food. Pier Luigi Sigismondi, President of Dole Packaged Foods, joined this year’s The Most Innovative Companies Summit to share some interesting insights about his company’s role in the fight against food inequality.

