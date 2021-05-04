World Changing Ideas Awards 2021: Politics and Policy Finalists and Honorable Mentions

Innovative campaigns or policy initiatives that challenge the status quo for the benefit of the environment, equity, and society. Read about the winner, a coalition of mayors experimenting with giving no-questions-asked cash to their citizens.
Finalists
American Connection Project, Land O’Lakes
Bełchatów power plant closure, ClientEarth
Build the Vote, Sid Lee
Fairtest, Pymetrics
From Shareholder Primacy to Stakeholder Capitalism: A Policy Agenda for Systems Change, B Lab and The Stakeholder Commons
IBM Policy Lab, IBM and Precision Strategies
Plan Your Vote, NBC News
Power the Polls, Power the Polls
Renter Stimulus, Kairos HQ
Voatz, Voatz
Vote by Mail Turnout Program and Tools, VoteAmerica
Honorable Mentions
AIR Policy Accelerator, Alliance for Innovative Regulation
Backspace Hate, Anti-Defamation League
Campaign Promoting the Advancement of Science to Address the World’s Greatest Challenges, IBM
Citizen by CNN: Voter Information Guide, CNN
Growing with Age, AARP, OECD, and World Economic Forum
Vote Early Day, Vote Early Day
Wildlife as Property Owners, Wildlife as Property Owners