World Changing Ideas Awards 2021: Students Finalists and Honorable Mentions

Projects in any category, created by undergraduate or graduate students. Read about the winner, an anti-greenwashing web plugin that blocks you from viewing unsustainable fashion brands
Finalists
Bee & Bee PDX, SJ Bowden, Samantha Caruthers-Knight, Jake Crahan, Jonathan Melamed, and Humaira Tasneem
CAIR, Seungpil Lee, Esther Holliday, and Wonil Choi
Dots, Xiaohui Wang, Weilun Gong, and Lan Xiao
Electronic Textile Conformable Suit, Irmandy Wicaksono and team
Limb-O2, Abhi Ghavalkar, Zach Mudge, Mercedes Saldana, Peipei Lin, and Aiden Ward
Lotus Composter, Kennedy Castelli and team
Ripple, April O’Gorman, Haley Gavagni, and Tori Myers
Stretto, Nic Stark and Sam Kaestner
StudentChangemakers, Simon Cohen and Nate Cohen
Ubem.io, Yu Qian Ang, James Kallaos, and Christoph Reinhardt
Honorable Mentions
63rd Greenline, Ethan Barreto and Benjamin Tang
Apapacho, Shaunak Patel and Viviane Hernandez
DreamxAmerica, Andrew Leon Hanna and David Delaney Mayer
FireLink, Theodore Scoufis
Flame Bearers: The Women Athletes Carrying Tokyo’s Torch, Jamie Mittelman, Sara Asad and Hayek Serrato
Homes Of The Homeless, Refaat Rico, Lee I, Ted Pedro, and Hatem El Akad
Inclusion Diagnostic Floor Plan Tool, Mrinali Gokani, Jessica Granger DeMeester, and Minyi Zhang
Joey, Peyton Fox
LiquidGoldConcept, Anna Sadovnikova
Milu, Bea Alessio and Bradley Sedor
The 61% Project, Abigail Sterling and team
Token, Eli Clein
Urban Greenscape, Shweta Krishnan and Yue Shi