World Changing Ideas Awards 2021: Apps Finalists and Honorable Mentions

Projects that live primarily in a mobile format, in any discipline. Read about the winner, an app that lets you buy whatever food your favorite restaurant has leftover at the end of the day.
Finalists
Atticus, Atticus
Pandemic EBT Help Bot, Municipality of Anchorage i-team
SoLo, SoLo Funds
Stoovo, Stoovo
Thank My Farmer, IBM
Varo Bank, Varo Money
#WerkItFromHome, Truth Initiative
Honorable Mentions
Anchorage Small Biz Alerts, Municipality of Anchorage i-team
Current, Current
DreamSave, DreamStart Labs
Harbor, Harbor
IDX Privacy, IDX
Mobile ID, Idemia
StaffDNA, StaffDNA
Voatz, Voatz
WaterBear Network, WaterBear Network