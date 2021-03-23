Video games claim inclusive representation. So why do they hide LGBTQ characters?

When the developers of the new Harry Potter game , Hogwarts Legacy, announced that it will include transgender characters it seemed like a great step towards better representation in an industry that has been lagging.

There are 2.5 billion gamers worldwide. The games they play can shape the way they see and interact with the world and also how they treat people. There is a growing body of research that shows that if you don’t see certain people in the media you interact with, games included, you start to believe that those people are somehow unimportant—this is known as “symbolic annihilation.” So, the representation of minority groups is important, even if games take place in fantasy realms.

The decision by the Hogwarts Legacy developers has been interpreted by some as a potential olive branch to those unhappy with Harry Potter creator J.K. Rowling for her views on sex and gender.

But not all representation is equal. It has been reported that players will be able to select their character’s voice, dormitory (boy’s or girl’s), and body type. The look and sound of the player’s character do not have to match what would be expected of a “male” or “female” character. While attempts to diversify gaming and improve representation should be commended, this is not quite including transgender characters in a meaningful way that equates to proper representation.

Optional representation

When it comes to the representation of transgender people, the new Harry Potter game relies on the player to do the heavy lifting. Transgender characters are optional. This resonates with what game designer Anna Anthropy calls “the gay button,” which is the idea that such representations can be turned on or off at the whim of the player. By making such representations optional, rather than the default, game designers claim performative inclusive representation while not doing the work required to create and normalized nuanced transgender characters.

In the wider gaming landscape, there is LGBTQ representation in some games—but it might be (and regularly is) hidden. Sometimes this is behind a series of optional dialogue choices. For example, in The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, there is a short quest where the player is accompanied by a hunter. The player can ask the hunter a series of questions about the beast they are tracking. If the player selects the correct series of questions, it is revealed that the hunter is gay. This example also speaks to a related problem: It is usually only minor characters who are LGBTQ.