12 essential habits to help leaders take bias out of their decisions

As human beings, our personal experiences, backgrounds and upbringings influence the way we see the world. Everyone has these biases, and they’re not always negative—but for business leaders, it’s important to develop self-awareness about their perspectives and how they may impact important business decisions.

Here, 12 members of Fast Company Executive Board share the strategies they’ve developed to minimize their personal biases in business decisions and arrive at the best outcome for all stakeholders.

1. ASK FOR OTHER OPINIONS BEFORE OFFERING YOURS

Build a great advisory board, both within and outside your company. Your outside advisors could be industry experts, investors, and/or customers. Your internal advisors are your team and employees. Constantly ask for their feedback—not only during one-to-ones but also as part of larger team meetings. Practice asking for others’ opinions before providing yours—a practice that can be hard for management. – Anju Mathew, LynkCare, Inc., dba OncoLens

2. TAKE A PAUSE FROM THE SITUATION

I try to stay mindful. So much of how we show up in our professional and personal lives is a function of our brains being on autopilot. I’m a much better decision-maker when I’m able to pause, consider the set of options in front of me, and cross-check them with my personal biases to ensure I’m not defaulting to pre-set programming. Often, just letting a situation “breathe” and coming back to it in a day or so can make all the difference in the world. It’s invaluable for getting perspective. – Kelly Burton, Black Innovation Alliance

3. SEEK INPUT OUTSIDE YOUR CULTURAL DEFAULTS

It is important to acknowledge both that bias exists and the strong pull it has on us. Unlearning bias, whether conscious or unconscious, starts with curiosity, humility, and openness. The most impactful habit I have incorporated is to pause and seek input outside of my cultural defaults. I have also learned to sit with uncomfortable things and resist the temptation to problem-solve too quickly. Being an antiracist organization requires a sustained effort from leaders and everyone in our company. – Kerri Hoffman, PRX

4. REMEMBER HAVING BIAS IS PART OF BEING HUMAN

During a particular client meeting, we realized at the same time that bias shows up when we least expect it. Sometimes bias shows up in conversations over coffee, during a meeting with colleagues, or by simply watching the news. Here’s the thing to get: Because we are human, bias will always be part of who we are. For me, it is about understanding why it showed up in the first place, learning from it, and giving myself the patience to work through the complexity of the issue. It’s only through these experiences I can become a better leader and human. – Leslie Wingo, Sanders\Wingo