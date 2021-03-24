Creative tips on how to be human behind masks and plexiglass

The global pandemic has forced the travel industry to come up with innovative ways to address safety concerns while maintaining a pleasing experience for travelers. McKinsey & Company’s Melissa Dalrymple joined Fast Company’s (Deem’s) virtual panel to talk about why human-centered design is a crucial element when planning for a post pandemic world.
