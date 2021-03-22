Rent increases were highest in these states. Blame COVID

Your rent’s gone up in the past year. You’re pissed. Blame COVID-19 .

A new report by QuoteWizard, the insurance comparison platform, finds that the pandemic caused rent hikes in 35 states. The website studied the average monthly charge for one-bedroom apartments.

The state that saw the biggest jump is Delaware with a 12.3% difference, bringing that average to $1,142. No. 2 on the list is Idaho with 10.2% and $700, followed by Arizona and Montana, both with 9.1%—$979 and $743, respectively.

On the other side is Massachusetts, where rent dropped the most in the United States, down 11.3% to $1,152. Next is North Dakota, which saw a 9.1% decrease to $660, and New York and Washington tied for third with 7.8%. In the Empire State, that’s $1,303, while to residents of the Evergreen State, it means $1,149.

QuoteWizard said that California has the highest number of renters, with 41% of housing units occupied by renters. The state is home to 5,929,718 renter-occupied housing units. (The percentage is 42% in New York, but that represents fewer physical spaces—3,513,880.)

Where people are paying monthly to live also has shifted over the past year.