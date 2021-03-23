Why isn’t the USPS fully electrifying its fleet? It’s a mystery

Amazon is shifting to electric delivery vehicles in its aim to become carbon-neutral by 2040. FedEx, which has the same goal, plans to buy only electric delivery vehicles by 2030 . But when the Postal Service recently announced a major new order for mail delivery vans it’ll obtain over the next decade, it said that only 10% of the new vehicles would be electric—even though the Biden administration wants to move the entire federal fleet to zero-emissions vehicles.

Oshkosh, the defense contractor that won the USPS contract with its dorkily cute design, says that its vehicle could run either on fossil fuels or on electric power and that the gas or diesel version could later be retrofitted to electric. But it appears that the company has never built an electric prototype; the prototype it submitted was not the vehicle shown in renderings but a modified Ford Transit van running on diesel. The USPS contract will pay the company $482 million to finalize the design before paying more for the actual vehicles. In a securities filing last November, Oshkosh admitted that, because demand for electric vehicles is growing, the company “may not have the expertise or resources to successfully address these pressures on a cost-effective basis or at all.” Workhorse, an Ohio-based electric vehicle manufacturer that did test an electric prototype on mail routes in an earlier stage of the multiyear process, lost its bid. (Oshkosh didn’t respond to a request for an interview, and Workhorse said it couldn’t comment.)

Lawmakers now want to see the details of the confidential contract between USPS and Oshkosh. Carolyn Maloney, the chair of the House Committee on Oversight and Reform, has given USPS a deadline of March 26 to share the Oshkosh contract and other documents from the negotiation. They want to understand why Oshkosh won the bid—and why USPS isn’t pushing aggressively for zero-emissions technology in the middle of the climate crisis.

For USPS, the tiny EV order “makes no sense and flies in the face of the Biden administration’s recent order to electrify the federal fleet,” said Ohio representative Marcy Kaptur (EV competitor Workhorse is headquartered in Ohio). Kaptur and other lawmakers are also asking for details about a suspicious $54.2 million purchase of Oshkosh stock, by an unknown person, that happened the day before the company won the contract. “This contract is a multibillion-dollar opportunity to reimagine the federal fleet and develop this critical domestic supply line,” she said. “We can’t fumble this opportunity.”

The average Postal Service truck is now 28 years old. If the next generation of trucks stays on roads as long and still uses diesel, the vehicles will still be polluting American cities by the middle of the century, when the world needs to reach net-zero emissions. And postal delivery vehicles are particularly well-suited for electrification.

“This is an ideal application for an electric vehicle,” says Mark Duvall, director of electrification at the nonprofit Electric Power Research Institute. “The cost advantages of running these vehicles—especially ones that spend a lot of time idling and have a lot of stop-and-go driving—off of electric power are considerable, both for the cost of the fuel and the maintenance.” Current mail trucks get around 10 miles per gallon and break down so frequently that USPS spends $2 billion a year on repairs. Electric vehicles can save money over time both because electricity is cheaper than fuel and because fewer parts mean less maintenance.