Oakland’s used cooking oil is being turned into renewable fuel for buses and trucks

Founded in 1948 to secure its country’s oil supply, Finnish company Neste was a traditional oil business for the first 55 years of its history. But, in the 2000s, it changed course entirely to a more sustainable model. Now with renewable diesel refineries in Finland, the Netherlands, and Singapore, it’s the world’s largest producer of that type of renewable fuel.

Neste uses its waste-as-a-resource method all over the world: It collects used cooking oils and animal fats from restaurant fryers and converts it into renewable diesel. In Oakland, California, the circularity of the model is most clear. Since 2019, it’s been in a partnership with the city, where it’s helping Oakland’s plans to reduce carbon emissions by nearly 56% by 2030, compared to its 2005 levels.

Here’s how it works. Neste’s collection partner in Oakland, Western States Oil, collects used oils and fats from about 110 restaurants, after they’ve cooked wings, hamburgers, french fries, and other greasy treats. Suppliers of the waste, who are paid for the service, include chains like Taco Bell and Buffalo Wild Wings, and local mom-and-pop eateries such as Luka’s Tap Room and TrueBurger. The project—the winner of the Enduring Impact (15+ years in business) category of Fast Company’s 2021 World Changing Ideas Awards—collected 750,000 pounds of used cooking oil within the first three months of the new system. Previously, the waste may have been used to make items like soaps and animal feed, or simply disposed of in a safe manner—as, well, waste.

Neste cleans and pretreats it, then transports it to one of its three refineries for conversion into renewable diesel. It’s transported back to Oakland, where it fuels the city’s diesel-powered buses, trucks, and equipment. “Their municipal fleet now runs off their own waste,” says Jeremy Baines, president of Neste U.S. “So they’ve managed to convert their whole fleet from burning fossil to being fossil-free.”

Because this fuel uses “renewable feedstocks,” it’s not releasing new carbon to the atmosphere. “You take your school bus running on fossil diesel,” Baines says, “you switch it to renewable diesel—and overnight, it reduces the emissions by 80%.” (The 80% figure refers to the drop in greenhouse gas emissions when considering the entire life cycle of the materials.) In addition, it makes for a reduction in air pollution, due to no benzene or other toxic chemicals emerging from the tailpipes.

“This is not something aspirational anymore,” Baines says. “This is something that is actually having a profound impact on air quality and CO2 emissions in California.” Neste reports that its projects in California over the past decade have prevented more than 18 million tons of greenhouse gas emissions from entering the atmosphere.