What Formula One racing taught me about effective, high-speed teamwork

When I watched Formula 1: Drive to Survive, the Netflix docuseries offering a glimpse into the world of Formula One racing, I was immediately hooked by the stories of the teams, their drivers, and the triumphs and tragedies on the track. Formula One racing appears to be just another high-octane sport with a rabid fan base, but underneath all the noise and excitement are high-functioning, data-led organizations obsessed with incremental improvements.

As I learned more about Formula One teams, I began to draw parallels in how racing and corporate teams function. Before I became interested in racing, I’d always thought of the driver as the heart of the team. In reality, the driver’s success depends on the grit of his entire team, from the constructors to the pit-crew mechanics. In the same way, a CEO’s success comes from the strength and support of her entire team.

This is why it’s so important for an organization to work cohesively toward a single purpose. For Formula One teams, their goal is clear: to win races and championships. In business, the course isn’t always so obvious, but everyone must know what goals and milestones they must meet to cross the finish line. Once your team has a clear direction, you can steal several practices from the best racing teams to achieve big wins.

CREATE A NO-BLAME CULTURE BY TURNING TO IMPARTIAL DATA

Every single week, Formula One teams make approximately 1,000 changes to improve a race car’s performance. Cars are essentially driving prototypes—they are never in the same configuration, and the team will adjust the car to improve its performance, even during a race. These adjustment decisions are always based on data.

In my experience, using data to drive decision-making removes the layer of emotion that can stymie progress and allows teams to focus on actions that improve outcomes, discarding everything else. In my current role, we use data to create more business opportunities, generate more revenue, predict trends, and optimize operational efficiency. When you rely on data rather than gut feelings, decisions can sometimes feel counterintuitive. To get comfortable acting on those insights, you must have an organization that embraces experimentation.

The best way to encourage experimentation is to cultivate a no-blame culture. Instead of focusing on who’s responsible, a no-blame culture allows your team to glean important insights from each failure. The key is to focus on what happened (or didn’t happen) and how that affected the outcome. For example, when my team had a low turnout for a virtual event, we examined all the contributing factors and focused on improving future performance rather than attacking the individual managing the campaign.