How to apply empathetic leadership skills when returning to the office

The COVID-19 pandemic has forced executives to pivot, not only in how they run their businesses, but in how they approach issues. Employee well-being has taken center stage, and companies are now required to consider the humanity behind nearly every one of their decisions. Almost overnight, so-called soft skills like empathy have become “power skills,” and EQ now rivals IQ in determining business success.

The next few months, however, will be the true test of executives’ newfound skills as they strive to strike the right balance between empathy and business outcomes on a range of challenging policy issues. These judgments include when and how to have employees return to the office, whether or not to require employees to get vaccinated, and how to deliver on promises of diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI).

All of these challenges call for empathetic leadership, or the ability to accept a certain level of vulnerability and put yourself in another person’s place. This also requires the ability to make decisions with both heart and mind. As CEO of a professional membership company, I’ve seen firsthand the growing importance of power skills like empathy and the need to model and promote empathy as a value throughout the organization.

Practically speaking, however, how do you apply empathetic leadership to a growing list of concerns? Here are a few of my recommendations.

When should you require employees to return to the office?



Recent research suggests that most employers and employees expect to return to some form of hybrid workplace where employees split their time between home and office.

To approach this decision empathetically, determine your employees’ specific attitudes toward a post-COVID-19 workplace. As leaders, we should be just as data-driven when making decisions about the welfare of our employees as we are in making any other business decision. In fact, according to the Conference Board, 60% of employers have already surveyed their employees about their willingness to return to work.