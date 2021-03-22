Phillip Lim is on a mission to root out hate against Asian-Americans

advertisement advertisement

For months, it’s been hard to watch the news. Every time an elderly Asian person is violently shoved or beaten on the sidewalk, I worry that my mother—a Chinese woman in her 60s—might be next, and I feel helpless. But as I try to distract myself by scrolling through Instagram, I’ve unexpectedly found comfort following fashion designer Phillip Lim, who has spent the last few months advocating relentlessly for the Asian community.

advertisement

advertisement

Fifteen years ago, he launched his label, 3.1 Phillip Lim, and in the years since, he’s garnered many awards from the Council of Fashion Designers of America. But over the last few weeks, as violence against Asian Americans has spiked, he’s snapped into action, taking on the role of activist and community organizer. He has flooded his Instagram account with resources for his 82,000 followers; gone on CNN to entreat people to stand with Asian Americans; and launched a GoFundMe campaign that raised $2 million for the Asian American and Pacific Islander community. And in the wake of the horrific murders in Atlanta last week, he quickly organized a two-hour Zoom event to talk about building community in the face of white supremacy. “There is a lot to lose when speaking up,” he says. “But at this moment, I don’t see any other option.” As he’s thrown himself into this activism, he’s been criticized by some of his fans and followers who say he should stick to designing clothes and stay out of politics. But he disagrees. He believes fashion designers can no longer just speak through their clothes—they must stand for something and have a point of view, otherwise their brands will ring hollow. Springing into Action President Trump’s racist language that blamed Asians for the coronavirus hit Lim hard. Phrases like “Kung Flu” and “China virus” triggered memories of growing up in California as the child of Chinese immigrants, when other children flung racial slurs at him. It also reminded Lim of the long history of xenophobia toward Asians, from the 1882 Chinese Exclusion Act that prohibited the immigration of Chinese laborers, to Japanese internment during World War II, to Vincent Chin, who was beaten to death in 1982. “Again, we saw a government-sponsored strategy at work,” he says, comparing Trump’s language to earlier examples of government-driven racism. “This time, it was to scapegoat the Asian American community for the administration’s incompetence in dealing with the pandemic. I couldn’t believe that as an adult these racial slurs were still being flung at me, this time from the biggest platform in the world. I immediately had that sinking feeling like something bad was going to happen: We’ve seen this movie before.”

advertisement

Lim began drawing attention to these anti-Asian hate crimes on his personal Instagram account, then started occasionally sprinkling posts on his brand’s main Instagram account, which has nearly a million followers. In both cases, he was aligning himself and his business with the Asian American community, which he knew could lose him money, especially during a pandemic that has devastated the fashion industry. His brand has received direct messages and comments from customers saying they would stop buying from the brand because of his activism. But Lim tells me he doesn’t care. And importantly, he believes that customers actually are interested in a brands’ values. “Early on in my career, there was this idea that designers should let their clothes speak for themselves,” he says. “But I feel like that mentality has expired. The customer has evolved: They want to know what the brand’s point of view and what your value systems are.” He believes this gives fashion labels a new kind of power to cultivate community and build political movements. He’s able to use his platform to call attention to issues of racism that are underreported in the mainstream media and find new allies in the fight against white supremacy. “There’s strength in numbers,” he says. “If you get more people to give a damn, slowly the consciousness begins to shift. And as a minority, bringing on more people to fight alongside us transforms us into the majority.” The broader struggle Lim points out that the attacks on Asian Americans are just the latest manifestation of a systemic and underlying racism at work in the United States. At his Zoom event last week, entitled Doing Something About It, Lim brought together speakers from the fashion and activist communities to talk about how to build a movement to fight racism and xenophobia in all its manifestations.

advertisement