Beyond Dieter Rams: A new exhibit debunks the myths of mid-century German design

From 1949 to 1989, Germany was split in two and stood at the center of Cold War tensions. The Federal German Republic in the West and the Soviet-aligned German Democratic Republic in the East were bizarro versions of each other, their shared history and language skewed through the lenses of geopolitics, economic systems and propaganda.

A new exhibition at the Vitra Design Museum in Weil am Rhein, Germany, shows how these two very different countries were shaped by design in distinct but sometimes overlapping ways. The exhibition, German Design 1949-1989: Two Countries, One History, seeks to put the shared history of East and West in context by exploring the industrial, product, interior and graphic design trends that emerged in each country, and often ran parallel to each other.

“Post-war German design history has only been told in two separate narratives, one of the East and one of the West,” said Mateo Kries, director of the Vitra Design Museum, during a recent preview of the exhibition. For decades, those narratives have been rife with oversimplified generalities. “Western German design was associated with Bauhaus functionalism, Eastern German design was associated with retro-socialist design cliches, like cheapish colorful plastic objects,” Kries says. “We wanted to show with our project that reality was much more complex and more interesting.”

The exhibition explores the varying forces that shaped the two countries over those 40 years, from the initial division and post-war rebuilding to the eventual reunification process of the early 1990s. The exhibition includes material from the collections of the Vitra, in the former West, and the Kunstgewerbemuseum in Dresden, in the former East. Curators also pulled in objects from institutions, archives, and design schools throughout Germany. More than 250 individual exhibits are on display.

The exhibition explores how, despite the division, influences and even product designs transcended borders. “Both countries were still connected, not only through language and history, but also through design and material culture,” says curator Klára Němečková, of the Kunstgewerbemuseum in Dresden, where the exhibition will be shown later this year. She points to objects like so-called garden egg chair, a modernist chair that folds up like a makeup compact. The chair, designed in the West by Hungarian designer Peter Ghyczy, was only produced in the East, making its space-age gloss mistakenly associated with the East.

Though the East is often more associated with kitsch, the exhibition shows that designers there responded to its unique conditions to create some timeless work. One of the most successful pieces of East German design is the Simson S51 motorcycle, which epitomized the East’s open design principles. With clearly defined elements like a gas tank, motor and seat, pieces could be individually repaired or replaced. It was a reaction to the material shortages in the East, but also extended the life of the motorcycle.