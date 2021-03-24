2 former Navy Seals are using robot submarines to build ‘Google Earth’ for the ocean

advertisement advertisement

In 2005, Joe Wolfel and Judson Kauffman were a year into their Navy Seal careers when they received a briefing on the USS San Francisco, a nuclear-powered submarine that crashed into an undersea mountain, in large part due to uncharted waters.

“The Navy really doesn’t have charts or maps of very much of the seafloor at all,” Kauffman says. Even now, 80% of the ocean remains unmapped, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration . “That was the first time that either one of us understood the level of ignorance that exists around this subsea world, so that kind of planted a seed.” Still, their scheme for hurdling that challenge wouldn’t germinate for another dozen years, after the pair parlayed their military experience into a business consultancy and began noting the burgeoning array of space exploration robotics. “One day we looked at each other and said, ‘Why isn’t anybody taking this technology—autonomy, AI, and machine learning—and finding a way to map the ocean?’ ” Kauffman says. “There’s a whole lot of room for modern technology to come in and disrupt the world of ocean exploration and the industry of ocean surveys.” That vision has since blossomed into Austin-based Terradepth, a data service company that has developed a new type of robotic submarine to autonomously map the ocean and its varied environments. The 30-foot-long submersible uses a camera and sensor suite to collect data, then employs machine learning to process it, discern what’s important, and reprogram itself to return to a location and test for additional information—all without human intervention. The system relies on edge computing, which can analyze information and solve problems at the data source in near real time. The team successfully ran the submarine through its first on-site paces in nearby Lake Travis earlier this month, paving the way for more robust testing in the Gulf of Mexico within three weeks and the Florida coast after that.

Along with a camera, the submarine utilizes two types of sonar as well as depth, navigational, temperature, and geolocation instruments. It can dive to nearly 20,000 feet, the depth of 98% of the ocean. A mission autonomy computer calculates route planning, while a payload autonomy computer determines which system to turn on and what task to accomplish. The system can also geotag precise locations of data samples. Although the prototype runs on the same crude oil used to power ships, future iterations will use a more environmentally friendly hydrogen fuel cell generator currently awaiting a patent. The system autonomously recharges at sea. The endeavor has already piqued the interest of the maritime data collection industry and billionaire businessman Richard Branson, who is following its progress. In just three years, the Terradepth team was able to build a successful prototype on a modest budget and staff for this type of research by reconfiguring existing technology. That involved $8 million in seed money from data storage manufacturer Seagate Technology and a dozen engineers who’d previously worked on projects like Tesla’s autonomous driving products and the Mars Pathfinder. Terradepth is planning a second round of financing in about six weeks. The leap forward was the team’s integration of off-the-shelf components. “No one had ever put them together with the level of machine learning and autonomy that we required,” says Kauffman, who serves as co-CEO with Wolfel. “The big question was, is this thing going to be able to do its job without human intervention, because no one’s ever really done that to the degree that we’re trying to do it.” Before founding their startup in 2018, the entrepreneurs ran their idea by the Autonomous Underwater Vehicles Laboratory at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. “We said, ‘We’ve got this leapfrog concept,’ and sketched it out on a whiteboard. And we said, ‘Are we crazy, or is this good? What do you think?’ ” Kauffman says. “They went around the room and said, ‘Wow, it’s actually a really good idea. You should patent that immediately!’ ” “It was a big surprise, that these two knuckleheads came up with something that some of the smartest engineers in the world didn’t see,” he adds with a laugh. “One of their comments was, ‘We were probably staring at the problem too closely to see this kind of a solution.’ ”

