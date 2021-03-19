This gorgeous planter is made out of food scraps

It’s well known that carbon dioxide and methane emissions are contributing to climate change. In a small way, one new home product is doing its part to curb those emissions, and it’s proof that beautifully made products can multitask and do good at the same time.

The product in question is the Potted Carbon Planter, launching Monday on Kickstarter. It’s a medium-sized, off-white planter with a black speckled treatment that could easily fit in at West Elm or CB2. But there’s more to it than meets the eye. Those specks are actually made from organic waste that was diverted from landfills.

When organic waste such as food scraps or yard trimmings is sent to the landfill, it does decompose (compared to inorganic substances such as plastic, which simply break down into microplastics). But even then, organic waste can release greenhouse gas emissions because when it’s trapped under nonorganic materials such as plastic, the oxygen supply is cut off. That forces the organic material to decompose anaerobically and release methane, which can be 25 to 84 times more potent than carbon dioxide.

The Potted Carbon Planter is a small and inventive way to sequester those emissions, by giving organic waste a new life. It’s a collaboration between Bioforcetech, a California-based company that transforms waste into energy and biocharcoal; Oakland-based design studio Break, which specializes in slip-cast ceramics; and design firm Sum Studio.

The planter is made with a unique ingredient: a waste-based material called OurCarbon. Developed by Bioforcetech, OurCarbon is a biocharcoal made from organics that are diverted from landfills. It also has a lot of end uses: as a soil additive, a black colorant for textiles, material additive, and more. In this instance, it takes the form of pellets that are mixed with porcelain clay.

For such a streamlined final product, it had its fair share of design challenges. Break and Sum Studio tested several different combinations of organic waste from OurCarbon before landing on a material makeup that would vitrify in the kiln. At that point, the torch was passed to Break founder Lawrence Davidson, who sifted and rinsed the OurCarbon granules to get a homogenous size that he mixed with the porcelain slip.