Reimagining tomorrow: How AI and emerging technologies can be used responsibly to reshape healthcare for good

From artificial intelligence (AI) and the Internet of Things, to genomics and blockchain, game-changing technologies are beginning to enable better healthcare experiences and outcomes. But how do we ensure responsible advances with positive impact on society? Chris Denson explored this and other questions with Optum’s SVP and Technology Fellow, Kerrie Holley and the director of The Medical Futurist Institute, Bertalan Mesko at this year’s Most Innovative Companies Summit.

HIGHLIGHTS FROM THIS PANEL:

CHRIS DENSON:

Your work is highly focused on artificial intelligence. And there’s always a customer perception, or just a cultural perception about artificial intelligence. And then there’s the actual application of artificial intelligence. How do you bridge the gap?

KERRIE HOLLEY:

So I think there’s a couple of things. If you look at the ecosystem of stakeholders, education is required for all of the stakeholders. We need to, for example, when we’re doing something as simple as readmissions, and maybe we decided that we can use artificial intelligence to allow the physician to have AI make that decision, but we operate under certain rules. One of those rules is we’ll only use AI for good. So we’re only using AI to make positive affirmative decisions and actions, but at the same time, like in the case of a position, we also have to make sure that the physician understands AI. So it’s got to be explainable. It’s got to be transparent, we’ve got to have trust. So how do we do that? We can do that in a number of ways. We can do that with all of the work you do in change management, but we can also do it in how we build things. How we engineer things. So we can build things like interpretable interfaces, so that the doctor, when he’s looking at a decision that let’s say AI has made, even though we’ve not given AI agency, but we’ve allowed the AI to make this decision, but the doctor is the ultimate decision maker. The doctor, the physician, the commission, makes the final decision. But they can always look and see how AI decided on that and start trusting it.