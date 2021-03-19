The Golden Ratio, a supposed Greek invention, may have African roots

advertisement advertisement

Design remains a largely white profession, with Black people still vastly underrepresented—making up just 3% of the design industry, according to a 2019 survey.

In Africa, design practices tend to focus on bottom-up growth and organic, fractal forms. They are created in a sort of feedback loop, what computer scientists call “recursion.” You start with a basic shape and then divide it into smaller versions of itself, so that the subdivisions are embedded in the original shape. What emerges is called a “self-similar” pattern, because the whole can be found in the parts. Consider the palace of the chief in Logone-Birni, Cameroon. Its rooms are laid out using a fractal grid characterized by the repetition of similar shapes at ever-diminishing scales. As Ron Eglash notes in African Fractals, the path that a palace visitor would take to navigate the space approximates a golden spiral. The recursive construction of the palace—from tiny rectangles to larger and larger rectangles—naturally lends itself to the golden rectangle construction for the overall form, even though the match along any one wall is far from perfect. This method of organically growing architecture is typical of building layouts in Africa; indeed, many of its design patterns include this organic scaling, probably because it links to concepts of fecundity, fertility, and generational kinship that are commonplace in African art and culture. Scholar and spiritualist Kwame Adapa shows such a scaling pattern in Kente cloth from Ghana. The black stripes are on a white background, with rows formed as follows: one, one, two, three, five—what we now call the Fibonacci sequence, from which the golden ratio can be derived.

Did Fibonacci bring the golden ratio to Europe? Robert Bringhurst, author of the canonical work The Elements of Typographic Style, subtly hints at the golden ratio’s African origins: If we look for a numerical approximation to this ratio, 1:phi, we will find it in something called the Fibonacci series, named for the 13th-century mathematician Leonardo Fibonacci. Though he died two centuries before Gutenberg, Fibonacci is important in the history of European typography as well as mathematics. He was born in Pisa but studied in North Africa. These scaling patterns can be seen in ancient Egyptian design, and archaeological evidence shows that African cultural influences traveled down the Nile river. For instance, Egyptologist Alexander Badawy found the Fibonacci series’ use in the layout of the Temple of Karnak. It is arranged in the same way African villages grow: starting with a sacred altar or “seed shape” before accumulating larger spaces that spiral outward. Given that Fibonacci specifically traveled to North Africa to learn about mathematics, it is not unreasonable to speculate that Fibonacci brought the sequence from North Africa. Its first appearance in Europe is not in ancient Greece, but in Liber Abaci, Fibonacci’s book of math published in Italy in 1202. Why does all of this matter? Well, in many ways, it doesn’t. We care about “who was first” only because we live in a system obsessed with proclaiming some people winners—the intellectual property owners that history should remember. That same system declares some people losers, removed from history and, subsequently, their lands, undeserving of any due reparations.

