This company started giving Mondays off and saw productivity and profits improve

Summer Fridays and four-day workweeks aren’t a new idea. Plenty of companies offer these time-off perks, especially as employees shifted to remote work during the pandemic. But one New England-based outdoor tech company found that a better plan is giving employees Mondays off.

“We were all spending an astronomical amount of time in front of screens,” says Mike Melillo, CEO of the Wanderlust Group, parent company to Dockwa and Marinas.com, which are platforms similar to OpenTable where consumers can reserve and book slips at marinas. “Boating was one of the few socially acceptable activities, and by the middle of May we were burnt out.”

Melillo decided to enact his “Game of Thrones” clause. “I always said, if on Sunday night while watching Game of Thrones I was dreading going to work the next way, I should not go to work. Work should be something you’re passionate about.”

Melillo used Sundays to plan for the week ahead, which cut into his weekend downtime. “l was miserable and felt drained, and I knew my employees probably felt the same way,” he says. “Taking Fridays off would be fine—everybody does summer Fridays. But the majority of our employees live in coastal towns, and the best time to get outside and explore and enjoy them is on a Monday when everyone else has gone home.”

The company’s 45 employees who work out of the company’s Massachusetts and Rhode Island offices were given Mondays off as an experiment. “I wasn’t sure how it was going to go, but I knew something had to change,” says Melillo.

Setting structure

The company made it clear to managers that it was implementing a four-day workweek, says Melillo. “If someone made a personal choice to work since they were working remotely, they were more than welcome to, but employees and managers could not expect others to be on,” he says. “Monday would be no different than Saturday or Sunday.”