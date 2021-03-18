Google is building new offices and data centers: This map shows where

Google is going to need to update Google Maps.

The company announced today that it’s planning to invest more than $7 billion in offices and data centers around the country.

The expansion includes new offices in Reston, Virginia, and Houston; a new iCloud engineering site in Durham, North Carolina; and a bigger data center in Henderson, Nevada.

Google says these plans will yield at least 10,000 new full-time jobs this year, including more positions in offices in Atlanta; Washington, D.C.; Chicago; and New York.

News of the office growth comes at a time when a growing number of businesses, forced to allow employees to telecommute due to the COVID-19 pandemic, are embracing the work-from-home vibe and pledging to allow staffers to continue to do so indefinitely. Among the companies with permanent WFH plans are Twitter, Dropbox, Square, Ford, Zillow, and Shopify.

In a blog post this morning, Sundar Pichai, CEO of Google and Alphabet, wrote that he believes “a lasting economic recovery will come from local communities, and the people and small businesses that give them life.”