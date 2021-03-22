3 reasons why job-hopping is overrated. Here’s a better approach

If you’ve been pondering new career opportunities amid the pandemic, you’re not alone. Nearly two out of three American workers are searching for new job opportunities or would consider moving jobs if approached by another company, according to a recent study . Younger workers are most likely to make a change, as 76% of those under the age of 30 are looking for or open to new opportunities.

In the pursuit of brighter career prospects, many workers turn to job-hopping or spending less than two years in a position before jumping to another organization. Job-hopping offers many potential benefits, from a higher salary and expanded network to opportunities to build new skills and pursue passions. And sometimes, it feels like the only way to discover what job will make you happy and fulfilled. Plus, this approach to career advancement could become even more common as millennials become the workforce majority. One Gallup Poll found them to be the most likely generation to switch jobs.

But the grass isn’t always greener on the other side, and job-hopping can sometimes limit your career trajectory and options. Employees might jump ship without fully understanding just how far their current employer will go to help them navigate a satisfying, decades-long career voyage.

Take it from me—job-hopping is overrated. I have held nine different roles in the span of 15 years, all during my tenure at Staples US Retail. From corporate strategy, to store operations, to sales operations and talent management, I’ve benefited from the perks of job-hopping, without ever having to pack up my desk and start fresh somewhere new. Here are three reasons to consider staying with one organization for the long term.

Building professional equity

The longer you stay with one company, the more opportunities you will have to build professional equity. Think of this as the composite of all the job-specific skills, experience, relationships, and reputation you accrue during your tenure with any given organization. When you have invested considerable time and effort to build trust and credibility in your capabilities, you should think twice before jumping ship, or you might miss your chance to seize a return on that investment. Besides doing stellar work, one of the best ways to build professional equity in your organization is by networking.

It’s a mistake to view networking as only a way to make inroads outside of your organization when internal networking can be just as important for career growth. Taking the time to nurture relationships with senior executives who can become mentors and advocates, with junior staff who can become protégés and key future team members, and with peers at similar points in their career journeys provides you with a rich community of advisers and supporters who can propel your career. As your relationships develop, so will your leverage within your organization. You will know who to talk to and how to navigate internal systems and politics to build a portfolio of success. Networking also enables you to look around and see what functions, roles, or projects interest you and who can help you move there.