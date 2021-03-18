Employers say they’re protecting essential workers from COVID-19. The workers disagree

The most basic indicator of a people-centered economy is worker health and safety. And yet today, one year since the World Health Organization designated COVID-19 a global pandemic, a significant number of America’s essential workers still feel unsafe on the job. If we are to recover from the pandemic and rebuild equitably, corporate leaders need to double down on workplace safety. It’s not only a business imperative, but a moral one.

At Just Capital and the Ford Foundation, we work to build a more inclusive, people-centered version of the American economy, so we teamed up with the Harris Poll to conduct a survey to understand the effectiveness of current COVID-19 workplace policies. We surveyed both employers and essential workers on how they view on-the-job safety today. We asked about the safety policies and procedures in place, assessed the level of compliance with these policies, evaluated their effectiveness, and looked to understand how workers were treated when they got sick, as well as trepidation around reporting.

It turns out there’s a stark disconnect between workers and employers. Workers report experiencing significantly lower levels of health and safety protections than employers report providing.

There is some good news: More than 70% of workers who are working out of the home report feeling safe on the job. But unfortunately, that means close to 30% percent of workers who are working outside their homes don’t feel safe, even nearly a year into the pandemic, when clear, science-based practices about how to minimize transmission risk are now widely understood. By contrast, 86% percent of managers think that they’re doing a good job by making health and safety a high priority.

And this disparity between workers and employers is even wider when it comes to workers of color and gig workers. Hispanic workers are two times more likely to say they have been discouraged from reporting sickness (28% versus 13% overall), and both Hispanic and Black workers are disproportionately more likely to say they fear negative, personal impact if they were to report on safety issues in the workplace.

Meanwhile, our poll reveals gig and temporary workers report the highest feelings of lack of safety as well as lack of support. More than half (57%) of gig and multiple-job holders say that either they or someone else in their organization was discouraged from reporting injury or sickness, versus 15% of single-job holders.