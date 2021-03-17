Wells Fargo customers expecting IRS stimulus checks today are frustrated by online banking glitches

Wells Fargo online banking customers have been running into difficulties with the company website.

The financial services giant blames the problems on high volumes and says it won’t affect stimulus payments with a March 17 effective date. Those checks were credited to accounts today.

The issues began this morning, and by 11:53 a.m. ET, the San Francisco-based business was on social media to calm its clients.

Delivery of the third round of stimulus checks from the federal government began today for millions of Americans with direct deposit, regardless of whom they bank with.

“We’re sorry some of our customers may continue to experience an issue with online banking. We’re working hard to resolve the matter ASAP and will post additional updates here,” reads the most recent Wells Fargo tweet.

Banks and credit unions were required to make those funds from the Internal Revenue Service available to “tens of millions” of account holders by 9 a.m. local time today, according to the National Automated Clearing House Association, which handles direct deposits and direct payments in the United States.