Why everyone is confused about what ‘eco-friendly’ actually means

Is this product eco-friendly?

It should be a straightforward question. We’re bombarded daily with news and messages about the environment, often in great detail. We know about deforestation in the Amazon, a dwindling ice pack in the Arctic, and a big patch of plastic garbage floating somewhere in the Pacific. We know that recycling is better than landfill, and reusable is best of all. Given all the information at our fingertips, choosing sustainable packaging options ought to be a snap, no matter what we buy. Right? But it’s not—not by a long shot. Smart Design conducted research last year into consumer perceptions around the environmental impact of different packaging materials. And one of the clearest findings was that nobody’s clear about anything. There’s widespread confusion about which materials are best for the earth and plenty of common beliefs that are nearly the opposite of reality. Take aluminum cans, for example. Are they more eco-friendly than plastic bottles? Sixty-four percent of our respondents thought so, and 24% thought they were about the same. But virgin aluminum takes huge amounts of electricity to produce—far more than any plastic—and all that energy has to come from somewhere. But pictures of fish and seabirds engulfed by floating plastic make a strong impression. So what does eco-friendly mean? Is it about greenhouse gases? Marine litter? Energy use? Some combination of all of these? To people who specialize in sustainability, a material’s environmental impact comes down to trade-offs between elements such as carbon footprint, water consumption, and waste production. But these aren’t calculations most people are familiar with.

Instead, we’re forced to deal with too much information, which is often driven by corporate ulterior motives. It’s in most brands’ best interest to pick and choose the facts that suit their needs. The companies that supply baby food pouches, for example, tell us that they’re the sustainable choice as they produce one-tenth of the greenhouse gases that glass jars do, but they gloss over the fact that pouches can’t be recycled. The aluminum can industry, meanwhile, touts the fact that aluminum has the highest post-consumer content, ignoring the energy required to make this happen. The confusing nature of eco-messaging means that genuine improvements in sustainable packaging can take a long time to be embraced. Our research showed that people didn’t know how to compare emerging innovations in packaging, such as paper fiber bottles and compostable plastic bottles, with existing packages such as recycled plastic bottles. Some thought the newer packages were more eco-friendly; some thought they were worse. This is a real problem as it shows that innovative solutions, no matter how good their eco-credentials, won’t be seen as such without active consumer education. This widespread confusion presents an opportunity for brands. Companies that make packaged goods and want to be seen as environmentally sensitive have plenty of experience creating strong messages that inspire consumers to act. That’s what branding is, after all. If the major players could agree on standards around how they talk about materials and their environmental impact, consumers would be able to form a clearer, more accurate definition of “eco-friendly.” These brands would be first in line to build credibility with millennials and Gen Z, who care about, demand, and will spend money on eco-friendly products. In Europe, the EU Ecolabel is awarded to products and services meeting high environmental standards throughout the whole product life cycle—from the extraction of the raw materials, to production, packaging, and transport, right through to use and then the recycling bin. It currently applies to around 40,000 products and services. This points in a very promising direction. A well-designed label, applied consistently and broadly, can actually help customers make more sustainable choices—in a way that marketing-driven eco-claims can’t.

