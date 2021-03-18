Why a personalized LinkedIn background is what your profile is missing

advertisement advertisement

Just as you don’t want any of your job search materials looking generic, you don’t want your LinkedIn profile looking generic to a job recruiter or hiring manager. If your LinkedIn profile to serve as a piece of online personal branding that helps you stand out as a professional, one simple step you can take is customizing your background image.

advertisement

advertisement

“The LinkedIn banner image instantly creates a strong first impression,” says Kyle Nelson, a founder of a product photography and video company. “Not only is it the first visual a visitor is presented with on your LinkedIn page, but it can say a lot about who you are.” If in the past, you hadn’t customized your background image before, you were left with an abstract series of blue dots as your background image. Then in 2020, as part of LinkedIn’s redesign, users were left with a plain grey-on-grey image, which unfortunately, is not a design that is approachable or personalized.

advertisement

“Failing to upload a background image creates a feeling of uneasiness in visitors to your LinkedIn profile. It suggests you’re not contactable and your presence is static,” says Patrick Ward, director of marketing at software company, Rootstrap. Without a background photo, user could miss opportunities to expand their network and connect with business leads and job openings. However, there’s a fine balance between personal branding and shameless self-promotion. Here are five ways you can customize your background in a way that promotes your LinkedIn profile, without coming off as boastful. Location One simple way to spruce up your profile is to feature an image of a relevant location. “This is a great way of showcasing to potential connections the city you are based out of,” says Heather Taylor, communicators coordinator at a virtual legal services firm. You could consider featuring a skyline, a well-known landmark, your target audience’s location, or you hometown city to showcase a bit of pride, particularly if relevant to your work. Industry or function Using an image that signifies the industry you work within can be an effective way to convey the work you do. This imagery can supplement the description you use in your profile’s “Experience” section.

advertisement

For example, if you work within the transport industry, consider featuring transport hubs, vehicles, or railways. If you work within the finance function, consider a trading floor, currency, or financial district. The more specific you can be to the exact nature of your role, the better. And if you’re an architect but focus on healthcare facilities, consider featuring hospitals rather than a randomly-chosen building facade. Tools of the trade Rather than featuring an image of you doing your work, you could feature the objects you use to do your work. “A picture that depicts the work environment or the primary tools of the pictured person’s profession can offset the boring white backgrounds seen in most profile photos,” says Jeremy Rose, director at internet services company, CertaHosting. Whether a simple image of your desk, a Gantt chart if you’re a project manager, or a photo of table saw if you’re a craftsperson, showcasing specific objects can convey a sense of know-how. This works especially well if you’re a maker or creator. An artist could feature the exact type of drawing utensils you use for your work. A chef could showcase the type of food you specialize in cooking. Find an image that represents your passion and expertise.

advertisement

Customer’s desired benefit Taking a page out of marketing fundamental, rather than focusing on yourself, focus on your target audience. Communicate the exact benefits your client or customer derives from the work you do. Feature an image that conveys the outcomes you achieve for people. “Speak directly to people’s emotional buying impulses, without overly promoting your specific products and services,” says Marsha Kelly, president of the small business resource, Best4Businesses.com. “[Focus] on the end benefits you offer clients such as health and freedom.” One point of inspiration could be your company’s mission statement rather than product or service page. For example, if you work in the insurance field, the image may relate to peace-of-mind or confidence. If you work in hospitality or travel, convey belonging or comfort. Further, if you work in travel, illustrate adventure or serenity. On-brand pattern or color If the ideas above still feel forced or unnatural, you could always resort to simply featuring an abstract, on-brand image, pattern, texture, or color. “Photos of things like laptops, cups of coffee, and keyboards can look overused and cliche,” says Deborah Boggs, a professional coach who often advises on social media protocol. “Abstract images or textures can make your profile stand out without looking inauthentic.” Consider patterns that relate to your industry. If you work in construction, wood, floorboards or tiling can look beautiful and convey strength. If you work in agriculture, an arial view of crops can be quite striking with an environmental tilt. If you’re a coder, a billboard of numbers can convey your analytical skills. Just make sure the colors or image you use don’t conflict with your own brand’s colors or personality.

advertisement