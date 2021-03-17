Ethical meat standards need to be about more than just the animals

Most discussions around the ethics of meat center on the animal—raising, processing, carbon footprints, and packaging—while so often neglecting the people behind that process. Even Whole Foods’ widely popular quality meat standards focus on everything but the farmer and the workers.

If we are to reimagine the way we eat meat, and do so in a way that’s truly humane, we must apply ethical standards to all aspects of food production and acknowledge what is required to meet them.

The people

As COVID-19 laid bare, inhumane conditions in large meatpacking plants extend to employees. Forced to stand elbow to elbow in a pandemic, line workers fell ill in record numbers. Sick workers without benefits had to choose between infecting their colleagues or forfeiting their already low pay. Plants shut down one after another, halting the food production that people relied on, while leaving both sick and healthy workers without the means to survive. Meanwhile, big meat companies looked to replace jobs with automation, rather than address animal and employee abuse.

We need to demand better treatment for meat and poultry workers. Small-scale processors, such as Cypress Valley Meat Company and Natural State Processing, are more likely to consider the well-being of both workers and animals when humane standards are directly tied to their core values.

Smaller plants, which operate more like family-owned local butcher shops than corporate meatpacking plants, value line workers because of their critical contribution. These artisans break down entire animals using trained skills that cannot be replaced by automation. Naturally given more space on the line to address workspace needs, they benefit from safer working conditions both in and out of a pandemic.

The land

Mass production by Big Ag has produced farming practices that destroy the land, preventing future generations from growing nutritious crops or raising healthy animals. Regenerative agriculture—farming that goes beyond sustainable to regenerate the land by creating healthy soil and increasing biodiversity—integrates livestock and crop production.