These groups are fighting anti-Asian violence in America. Here’s how you can help them

A suspect is in custody after a wave of shootings at three Atlanta-area spas left eight people dead on Tuesday. Six of the victims were reportedly women of Asian decent, and while details are still emerging, the shooting spree comes amid a dramatic rise in violence and hate crimes against Asians and Asian Americans. According to recent data from the Stop AAPI Hate reporting center, nearly 3,300 anti-Asian hate incidents—including verbal harassment, physical assault, and civil rights violations—were reported in 2020, and more than 500 were reported so far in 2021.