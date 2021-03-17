This campaign wants to get 1 million families gardening

Soon, when families pick up food at the Greater Chicago Food Depository , they’ll also get a Little Green Garden along with their groceries. The beginner gardening kit is about a foot tall and a foot wide and filled with produce such as potatoes and carrots. It’s part of an effort from the nonprofit Big Green and the publication Modern Farmer to get one million families gardening this year.

Big Green, cofounded by Kimbal Musk, outfits low-income schools with gardens to teach kids science through fruits and vegetables and give them access to healthier food. When the pandemic forced schools to shut down, families started asking if they could still use the gardens, and that prompted the nonprofit to trial a home garden program, with garden kits and an at-home learning curriculum.

Then Musk connected with Frank Giustra, owner of Modern Farmer magazine, who also noticed a surge in at-home gardening interest. “When COVID hit, we saw an unprecedented spike in people looking at how to garden,” he says. “That gave us the idea to come up with the Million Gardens Movement.”

Together, the two hope to get a million new gardeners growing at least some of their own food this year. The campaign will distribute garden kits, which are funded through donations (Musk and Giustra have put in initial funding themselves, but hope outside donations can get people around the country involved), and the project also includes a website full of tips on how to garden at home.

“One of our goals we had with our school gardens was to get our families gardening at home as well . . . but whenever we’d propose gardening, [we’d hear] they don’t have a backyard, they’re in an apartment, they don’t have the space for it, they don’t have the tools,” Musk says. “We were really listening hard to figure out how we could reach low-income families.” The Little Green Garden kits can fit on a fire escape or inside by a window, and they solve the added challenge of weather, because they can be put outside when it’s nice and brought in if the weather changes.

According to the National Garden Association, a garden that costs just $70 to plant could yield $600 worth of vegetables, and though the Little Green Gardens are smaller than that 20-foot-by-30-foot garden the NGA plots out, even a small garden can make a difference for families. “Most people think you need lots and lots of room to grow food, but you don’t,” Giustra says.