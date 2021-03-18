Your colleagues probably aren’t lazy

advertisement advertisement

I was having a conversation with someone working for a big company who was frustrated with how unwilling her colleagues were to embrace a change the organization wanted to make. She ended her diatribe by saying, “I think they’re all just lazy.”

It’s a common sentiment in the office, but what exactly does it mean to say someone is lazy? Generally, when we call someone lazy, we mean that they do not want to put effort into some activity that we want them to engage with. As it turns out, brains are quite picky about what we choose to think about and do. The reason for that is that even thinking about something requires a lot of energy. Your brain is about 3% of your body weight but uses 20%-25% of your daily energy supply. That energy is spent on the many chemical processes the brain uses to send electrical signals. In addition, learning new things requires making physiological changes to the brain’s structure, which also requires a lot of energy. That is, energy is the currency in our body’s economic system. In our evolutionary history, we did not have grocery stores and restaurants all over that would make available a seemingly limitless amount of food, and so we evolved to conserve energy and to be careful about what we spend it on. That suggests your colleagues aren’t lazy—they just have different priorities about how they spend their valuable energy.

Here are three things you can do to help shift the balance (in ascending order of effectiveness) when engaging with coworkers who have different priorities: Raise the costs of noncompliance The go-to response for people (including parents) when dealing with a difference in priorities is to use some form of threat of punishment for not doing the desirable behavior. Threats are basically a way of changing priorities by increasing the cost of failing to do the right thing. When a threat is first made, it often works well. You can quickly get people to engage with their work by yelling or suggesting that a lack of effort could have implications for their jobs. But threats don’t work well in the long term. For one thing, threats create fear and stress, which are unpleasant emotions. Most people would rather not have stressful jobs, and so there are high levels of turnover in offices that use threats as a primary means of motivation. In addition, when people experience a threat, their motivation is to remove the threat—not to do the desirable behavior. So people will find the easiest way to make the threat go away. That can lead employees to cut corners or do things that create the appearance of compliance. Make the desirable behavior easier If people are doing a cost-benefit analysis, then making desirable behaviors easier to perform certainly helps. For some kinds of behaviors, this is the best solution. For example, one of the graduates of the Human Dimensions of Organizations masters program at the University of Texas did a project in my class focusing on a problem she observed at her factory. Employees would leave the factory floor and step outside and throw the foam earplugs they were wearing on the floor rather than using the trash receptacle inside the factory by the door.

