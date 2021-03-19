How to build an equitable vaccine passport that respects people’s privacy

One of President Joe Biden’s executive orders aimed at curbing the pandemic asks government agencies to “assess the feasibility” of linking coronavirus vaccine certificates with other vaccination documents and producing digital versions of them. A vaccine passport, an official document that shows your vaccination status, may soon be required to work or travel. Airlines, industry groups, nonprofits, and technology companies are building a version of this idea that you can display on your mobile phone as an app or part of your digital wallet.

Fully reopening the economy requires that we quickly build and administer a protected and equitable digital vaccine passport system. Yet, there are two significant challenges to its success: trust and the digital divide.

The American public does not trust our institutions and government with our private data, including information needed for a digital vaccine passport. And for good reason—we can’t protect what we can’t control. According to a recent Pew Research Study, more than 6 in 10 U.S. adults don’t think it’s possible to go through daily life without having data collected about them. We’ve seen the devastating effects of this lack of trust throughout the pandemic response: widespread public rejection of digital contact tracing systems and now, new concerns over vaccine passports.

The other challenge, the digital divide, surrounds all aspects of the pandemic response and further complicates the feasibility of a digital vaccine passport. According to Pew Research, 19% of American adults do not own a smartphone while about 16% of U.S. adults are digitally illiterate.

But there is a path forward to building trust and closing the digital divide. New technologies are available that can put the control of data privacy in the hands of the American public. These technologies would enable people and institutions to easily protect data wherever it’s shared, without ever having to trust a third party. Through a simple user interface, you could have control and visibility over the data being shared—from when it’s gathered to when you want to revoke access to it.

People could decide at any time who has access to their personal information and set automatic expiration dates to revoke that access, especially when there’s no longer a need to share that data—for example, when the pandemic is over. These capabilities also mitigate the concern that the government would use data needed for the digital vaccine passport as an on-ramp to a national digital ID system.