How to watch NCAA March Madness 2021 live on CBS, TNT, and TBS without cable

After taking a hiatus last year due to the coronavirus pandemic, NCAA March Madness is back for 2021. The college basketball tournament will take place entirely in Indiana this year, with the first games beginning today, continuing through April 3, and culminating with the big championship game on April 5. Here’s a basic rundown of how the tournament will unfold:

First Four : 4 p.m., Thursday, March 18

: 4 p.m., Thursday, March 18 First round : 12 p.m., Friday, March 19, and Saturday, March 20

: 12 p.m., Friday, March 19, and Saturday, March 20 Second round : 12 p.m., Sunday, March 21, and Monday, March 22

: 12 p.m., Sunday, March 21, and Monday, March 22 Sweet 16 : 2 p.m. on Saturday, March 27, and 1 p.m. on Sunday, March 28

: 2 p.m. on Saturday, March 27, and 1 p.m. on Sunday, March 28 Elite Eight : 7 p.m. on Monday, March 29, and 6 p.m. on Tuesday, March 30

: 7 p.m. on Monday, March 29, and 6 p.m. on Tuesday, March 30 Final Four : 5 p.m., Saturday, April 3

: 5 p.m., Saturday, April 3 NCAA championship game: 9 p.m., Monday, April 5

You can check out the full schedule and details here.

If you’re a cord cutter who wants to stream the 2021 March Madness games on your TV, computer, or phone, you’ll need access to four networks: TNT, TBS, truTV, and CBS. Note that three of those networks are owned by Turner, while CBS is a broadcast network that’s available over the air with an antenna. We’ve rounded up some ways to stream the games below: