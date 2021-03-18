How to watch NCAA March Madness 2021 live on CBS, TNT, and TBS without cable

After taking a hiatus last year due to the coronavirus pandemic, NCAA March Madness is back for 2021. The college basketball tournament will take place entirely in Indiana this year, with the first games beginning today, continuing through April 3, and culminating with the big championship game on April 5. Here’s a basic rundown of how the tournament will unfold:
- First Four: 4 p.m., Thursday, March 18
- First round: 12 p.m., Friday, March 19, and Saturday, March 20
- Second round: 12 p.m., Sunday, March 21, and Monday, March 22
- Sweet 16: 2 p.m. on Saturday, March 27, and 1 p.m. on Sunday, March 28
- Elite Eight: 7 p.m. on Monday, March 29, and 6 p.m. on Tuesday, March 30
- Final Four: 5 p.m., Saturday, April 3
- NCAA championship game: 9 p.m., Monday, April 5
You can check out the full schedule and details here.
If you’re a cord cutter who wants to stream the 2021 March Madness games on your TV, computer, or phone, you’ll need access to four networks: TNT, TBS, truTV, and CBS. Note that three of those networks are owned by Turner, while CBS is a broadcast network that’s available over the air with an antenna. We’ve rounded up some ways to stream the games below:
- NCAA March Madness live: This site lets you stream all the tournament games live. For unlimited access, you’ll need to sign in with a pay-TV provider. Find it here.
- Hulu With Live TV: This service will have every game and is offering a free trial for new subscribers. Find it here.
- Sling TV: You can watch the Turner-owned networks on this one, but not CBS. Find it here.
- YouTube TV: This service has CBS and Turner-owned networks in most markets. Find it here.
- Paramount Plus: ViacomCBS’s new streaming service lets you watch CBS and is offering a free trial. Find it here.
- Locast: This is a nonprofit streaming service that lets you stream broadcast networks, including CBS, for free. It’s available in select markets. Find it here.