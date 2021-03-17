MoviePass may rise from the dead next week. Or something

MoviePass, the once-loved yet financially unsustainable movie subscription service, looks like it’s coming back from the dead in some form. Or something. As Variety reports , a new MoviePass website launched yesterday with a countdown timer and the phrase “the movie is about to start.” As of the time of this writing, the countdown stands at five days and four hours, which means whatever is going to happen will happen on Monday, March 22.

But what is going to happen? Whatever it is, it doesn’t look like it has anything to do with MoviePass’s past head honchos. When Variety reached out to Mitch Lowe, the former CEO of MoviePass, Lowe replied, “I have no idea. It has nothing to do with me.” A representative for Ted Farnsworth, MoviePass’s former chairman also said Farnsworth is not connected to whatever is coming on Monday.

That leaves one to guess: perhaps it’s a relaunch of the beleaguered service (which shut down in 2019) but with a more sustainable business model this time? Alternately, as theater chains in New York City and Los Angeles—the two biggest markets in America—are reopening now, perhaps the MoviePass name is being resurrected for use in some kind of new service aimed at getting people back into theaters?

But again, all this is just a guess. The only thing that can be said for sure about MoviePass is there is an upcoming documentary series produced by Mark Wahlberg about the company’s first iteration.

We’ve reached out to the contact email provided on the new website and will update this post if we hear back from whoever is in charge of this new MoviePass venture.