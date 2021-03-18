Why we must design a stronger post-pandemic workplace for women

America’s working women are in crisis, and continue to bear the economic burden of the COVID-19 pandemic as many have voluntarily or involuntarily left the workforce. Employers in 2021 have a responsibility to intentionally build the pathways back to full employment for women.

A recent analysis of 2020 job losses among the four hardest-hit sectors—leisure and hospitality, educational and health services, government, and retail—finds that 4.3 million women in the U.S. lost their jobs in those sectors alone in 2020, compared to some 2.6 million men working in the same fields. Looking at the overall economy, 15.5% of all working women in the country found themselves out of a job in April 2020, compared to 13.1% of men, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

There are a number of factors at play here. First, women are more likely to work in “pink collar,” service-oriented occupations, like teaching, nursing, childcare, and social work, all of which were disproportionately impacted by the pandemic. Second, the country continues to grapple with a chronic shortage of affordable, high-quality childcare—a societal failure, in an era when most parents work. Third, a number of studies conducted in 2020 suggest that women were largely responsible for taking care of children during the pandemic.

Fixing the big, macroeconomic factors will require all of us working together to combat structural sexism and better support all working parents. That said, individual employers can make innovation-led, women-supportive changes now to improve working conditions for women inside their companies. This is not just the morally right thing to do—building a better work environment for women can lead to improved employee retention and better business resilience and continuity, ultimately leading to better business outcomes.

As the Chief People Officer at Dataminr, here are three things I’m focusing on this year.

1. ASSESSING OUR COMPANY’S BENEFITS FOR WOMEN AND FAMILIES

We’ve made it a priority to adopt flexible parental-leave policies that support our employees’ needs. We’ve encouraged managers to talk to their direct reports about the importance of taking care of their lives outside of work, which can be especially challenging today, when the line between work and life has become so blurred.