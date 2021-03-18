How to prepare for the next global crisis

After weathering the series of crises that defined 2020, it’s not unreasonable for business leaders to feel uncertain about their crisis preparedness. But just as with machine learning—the application of artificial intelligence in which algorithms learn and improve based on experiences—CEOs and leaders alike can learn from last year and take a hybrid approach combining data-driven strategies with empathetic communication to empower a flexible crisis response framework.

With enterprise risks generally falling into four categories—operational, reputational, cyber, and business—there are three key actions your leadership should take to prepare for and mitigate negative impacts of global crises that fall into one, if not all of the aforementioned.

ACCESS AND DEMOCRATIZE RELEVANT REAL-TIME DATA

The moments leading up to an emerging crisis are critical. It’s not often that globally impactful crises are unforeseen. While the business world hasn’t sourced a crystal ball that tells us the future, there is typically a build-up, such as with geo-political issues or climate-change–influenced disasters, which allows savvy decision makers to prepare. In the absence of clairvoyance, leaders should incorporate real-time information (RTI) into their response and planning.

Although a recent study found that 75% of global risk and compliance decision makers define RTI as data that has been received in the span of a day or longer, I define RTI as intel received within a few minutes of an event taking place. Depending on the crisis, the time advantage for crisis response gained from RTI could be minutes, hours, or even days.

For example, on December 30, 2019, Dataminr provided its customers with the earliest warning of COVID-19—seven days in advance of the U.S. government’s announcement. Since then, the AI business continued to provide early alerts on public social media activity that appeared to foreshadow new clusters of outbreaks in the U.S. and the U.K. This kind of advanced information enabled businesses across industries to think ahead about what the impact could be and begin to prepare.

According to the aforementioned study, companies that described their enterprise risk-management efforts as “optimized” or “measured” found more value in real-time information than their industry peers, whose risk-management functions are more ad hoc. Since the onset of the pandemic, I found that our customers have been adept at identifying their unique set of risks and using real-time information to inform their decisions, such as closing down retail locations or shifting supply chain priorities.