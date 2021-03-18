Why crisis communicators need real-time information

Imagine: Your company is in the early stages of a corporate crisis that is unfolding live. Your company assembles a crisis-response task force, which uses real-time information as it comes in to make quick decisions that protect business continuity. Who gets invited to the table, and why?

A recent study finds that marketing and advertising professionals appear on just 12% of crisis-response teams. Corporate communications professionals appear on just 34% of such teams. Every corporate crisis has the potential to grow into a brand-reputation crisis, and companies must bring marketing, advertising, and communications professionals into the room sooner, and more consistently. Failing to do so can result in avoidable brand errors during the earliest stages of a crisis, as companies continue to run clumsy promotional campaigns and send out upbeat messages on social media, oblivious to the crisis brewing on the other side of the building.

The study, commissioned by Dataminr and conducted in November 2020 by Forrester Consulting, asked 410 risk-and-compliance decision makers at companies with more than $500 million in annual revenue to reflect on their current risk management priorities and practices. As a marketer, I found the data around the makeup of such teams revealing. Asked to identify who participates in their organization’s crisis response teams, respondents said:

55% Risk and compliance

54% Information security

50% Technology

49% Security operations

48% Operations

43% HR/employee experience

40% Business continuity and disaster recovery

37% Finance

35% Legal

34% Corporate communications

23% Third-party risk/supply chain risk

18% Sourcing/procurement

15% Sales

12% Marketing/advertising

Communication at this stage is critical: If the crisis is happening internally, employees and partners want clear, empathetic, and authentic communication at every stage. If it’s happening externally, regulators, customers, and the general public want to understand what the company is doing to mitigate the risk. Your company’s marketing, advertising, and communications professionals need to have a seat at the crisis-response table, with access to the same information that the rest of the team is getting in real-time.

THE DANGER OF INFORMATION SILOS

During longer crises, marketing, advertising, and communications work is crucial to protecting the brand’s public image. There are numerous examples of companies that have been defined by the public’s perception of their biggest corporate crisis—with consumers still associating their brands with a costly environmental disaster, food poisoning, accounting scandal, capsized ship, or bad customer service (to name a few).

Stepping back to look at the bigger picture, information silos are generally dangerous during a crisis. It’s important to democratize access to real-time information to a wider group of internal stakeholders, especially if the crisis you’re facing has the potential to be wide-ranging and costly.