Inside the new playbook for creating a kids’ TV hit in the streaming age

When we think about the must-see TV that draws us to sign up for streaming platforms such as Netflix, Hulu, and Apple TV Plus, the list is endless. The Crown , The Handmaid’s Tale , Bridgerton , Ted Lasso .

But what about kids’ shows? Sure, there are old episodes of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and Pokémon, but there’s a gaping dearth of new, buzzy series with any real lasting power. (Does Netflix’s Miraculous: Tales of Lady Bug & Cat Noir really have a significant following?) Kids tune in to a new Netflix show here and there, but for the most part the platform’s real appeal for children is its sprawling, buffet atmosphere—and all those reruns. (The Mandalorian over on Disney Plus is an exception, though that show skews heavily toward teens and adults too.)

Cyma Zarghami, a veteran of children’s TV who spent 33 years at Nickelodeon, most recently as its president, sees this as white space in the industry, one that she is eager to fill. Last year Zarghami started MiMo Studios, a kids’ production company that aims to create the kind of franchises that have been lacking in the kids’ TV space in recent years in both the linear and digital worlds.

“SpongeBob [SquarePants], Peppa Pig, PJ Masks, those are all at least seven to eight years old,” Zarghami says, ticking off some of Nickelodeon’s biggest hits. “Nothing has emerged off the old platform or the new that’s really resonated with audiences.”



As for why that is, Zarghami says, “There are too many choices, there’s not enough marketing, everything is a little derivative, and quantity, not quality, is the mandate”—especially in streaming. “So nothing has really floated to the top.” She also says that streaming companies’ priority is to grow subscribers and minimize churn, as opposed to “building the next Game of Thrones for kids.”

At MiMo—which stands for “mini movie”—Zarghami hopes to do exactly that by investing in properties built on great, preexisting stories and characters that have the maximum potential to become a franchise. But the Hollywood formula ends there. Rather than shoot, say, 8 or 10 (or 23) episodes to launch a season, MiMo projects are being made into what Zarghami calls “TV-sized movies,” i.e., 45- to 60-minute films that ideally grab the viewer and inspire repeat viewing. The movies are pilots of sorts; if they catch on and garner an audience, the plan is to make more. But the goal is to maximize efficiency by not overinvesting until there’s a successful proof of concept. The format is also specifically geared to kids, who tend not to devour episode after episode in one sitting the way adults do.