This science-backed athletic wear can help you sit up straight

Working hunched over a desk or a kitchen table or reclined on a couch is probably ruining your posture. So is staring at your phone for prolonged periods of time or walking with your head down.

But what if you could wear something that made you sit just a little taller during the day? A company called Formewear (previously called IFGfit Labs) has created shirts, leggings, and sports bras that physically help people shift their shoulders backward and better align their spines. The clothing not only helps relieve back problems—it also improves a person’s ability to breathe.

“If you wear [the clothes for] one to two hours a day in various activities for several weeks, you will start to see a noticeable change,” says Seiji Liu, cofounder and chief operating officer of Formewear. “Over several weeks people will be able to stand taller.”

The Formewear signature men’s shirt has tension bands on the inside that pull shoulders back and down, so they sit where they’re supposed to. The sports bra physically pushes shoulders back so they form a straight line, perpendicular to the spine. The goal of this clothing is to assist people in having better posture as well as train them through muscle memory to maintain that posture. The leggings, both for men and women, are designed to encourage good form during cardio workouts.

Perhaps the greatest technological innovation in these clothes is good tailoring based on complicated biomechanics. Liu cofounded the company with orthopedic surgeon Dr. Stephen Liu, who now serves as chairman, and it’s clear that proving the technology actually works is important to the company. Formewear’s clothing is registered with the Food and Drug Administration as a 510(k) exempt medical device, which means that it has been reviewed by the agency, but doesn’t need to keep up with the rigorous efficacy standards of most clinical devices. Going through the trouble of working with the FDA mostly points to the seriousness with which the company takes its product. Formewear has also conducted several studies to prove that its product actually improves posture.

Formewear joins a growing cadre of spine-straightening innovations. Much of the existing technology is either a digital reminder system—for instance, Lumo Lift, where you wear a connected necklace or clip that alerts you when you’re hunching—or compression bands and braces, such as AlignMed shirts, that hold your body in place. But as Fast Company has reported in the past, people have a hard time sticking with these solutions, because they’re too ugly to wear or too uncomfortable.