4 best practices for building resilience during a challenging year

In times of heightened stress and pain, it takes more than trusting your ability to get over things. It takes resilience.

The good news is that resilience is “a set of practical skills that can be developed with practice and patience,” Josh Altman, associate director of Adelphi University’s Student Counseling Center, tells Fast Company.

Recovering and learning lessons from failure or adversity is often a messy process. Many people neglect to sit with their feelings, which could help ensure they don’t make the same mistake again or feel the same level of stress in the future. Giving yourself time to gain this wisdom will allow you to reinvent yourself more effectively.

As we pass the one-year anniversary of the pandemic, here are a few basics to working on your resilience, so you can be prepared for whatever the future brings:

1. Tailor your coping mechanisms

When dealing with stress or pain, it’s all about finding what works for you. Don’t feel odd if these coping tactics are a little ridiculous or simple. Activities such as journaling, exercising, or talking through your problems with someone you trust can help combat stress and anxiety. These methods shouldn’t be ways to avoid or distract yourself from the harsh feelings of failure or loss. But giving yourself space to rest and recover means you have time to absorb the bad experiences and build up the strength to bounce back.

A shift in mindset can also help you bridge challenging moments. Take a larger view of the situation and ask yourself “why” questions that help you refocus on your foundational purpose, grounding you in the process, and helping you gain perspective.