These 3 steps can help elevate more women to leadership positions

We’d all like to believe that workplace gender equality is getting better, but a study released by IBM on International Women’s Day challenges that assumption. According to the data, the number of women on executive boards and in C-suite positions hasn’t budged since 2019, while the pipeline to these senior levels actually may be shrinking—fewer women hold titles like SVP, VP, Director, and Manager in 2021 than did in 2019. The report also found that just 30% of junior female managers reported having sponsors or mentors, further diminishing prospects for advancement.

I’ve spent my entire career in the tech industry, and I know what it’s like to be the only woman at the conference table. I’ve navigated both overt sexism and the subtleties of unconscious bias, all while maneuvering the daily balance of motherhood and career advancement. I’ve also personally seen the transformative impact of sponsors and mentors, on my own career and for many other C-level leaders. I don’t have all the answers to the complexities of gender equality, but I can speak from my experience and share my approach that blends data and culture.

We can’t solve what we can’t measure

Always pay attention to the data; it’s the fastest (and most equitable) route to true transformation. One absolute truth is that we can’t solve what we can’t measure. IBM’s study reported that 70% of companies are failing to make gender equality a priority. Yet if you surveyed CEOs, I expect far more than 30% would say they are focused on it. Clearly there’s a gap between perception and reality, and leadership means owning this gap and solving it.

Here’s an example. At one point in my career, during a routine compensation meeting with the human resources team, I realized that several senior women were being paid 5%–10% less than their male counterparts. I was shocked, because what I saw on paper didn’t match my belief that the company’s pay structure was fully equitable. We need to embrace moments that challenge our assumptions, because they can lead to breakthrough progress. On the spot, I requested and provided raises that brought employees up to pay equity.

Let’s challenge ourselves to take a hard look at our own numbers, even if they have improved over time, and then set realistic goals and benchmarks for how we can make better progress going forward. We need to be intentional and take action on the data. Then, we need to find the places where data and culture meet.

Create a Culture of Leadership Coaches

When I think about the breakthrough moments in my own career and speak to other women who have taken on the CEO role (or even VP and SVP titles), there’s often one major differentiator that helped them successfully make that step. It has to do with a leadership culture of coaches.