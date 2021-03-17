You’re hiring under a pandemic time crunch. Here’s how to retain your new workers

Hiring decisions are some of the most impactful choices you’ll ever make. A good hire can improve your company’s culture, efficiency, and bottom-line success, but a bad one will ultimately have a negative influence. Couple that with today’s landscape amid the coronavirus, and you have a difficult task ahead if you need to hire fresh talent.

Many companies had to lay off workers as the economy took a turn for the worse. However, the unemployment rate is slowly improving, falling to 6.2% in February. You might feel pressure now to snag the best hires before they’re all gone, but I recommend you wait; hire slow, hire smart. If you can help it, avoid joining the more than 70% of employers who admit they’ve hired the wrong candidate for a role. You can’t afford to make a snap decision, especially if your revenue took a hit during the pandemic, because the cost of wrong hires is high.

It might sound contradictory, but waiting will actually help you sift through candidates for top talent, because it’ll give you more chances to evaluate potential employees and determine their fit for your company. Successful hiring requires a time investment to ensure a long-term fit who can be retained and whose hiring won’t disrupt existing employees, leading to additional turnover. This means you need to “time the market” and create a large hiring window.

Twice in the past I’ve waited to hire until I was desperate. Both times, I settled for employees who looked good on paper but weren’t the right fit. These two poor hires cost me not only the expense of rehiring, but also some client confidence (as a result of charges) and employee confidence (as a result of working with less-than-stellar team members). If you want to save yourself regret, vet potential employees thoroughly by implementing three key hiring strategies.

1. REQUIRE CANDIDATES TO RECORD A VIDEO

Ask candidates to record a short video containing their personal elevator pitches: who they are, where they’ve worked, and why they’d be a good match for your company. Include some general guidelines you’d like followed, such as the preferred video length and format, and provide a few delivery methods.

This exercise is beneficial for a couple of reasons (which is why 16% of employers rely on it). First, it tests candidates’ ability to follow basic instructions. You may not need a particularly tech-savvy employee, but you want someone who can meet your expectations and understand directions. Second, it shows you how prospects present themselves. Are they comfortable on camera? Did they dress appropriately? How well did they communicate? This could help you determine whether they could handle a customer-facing role, for example.