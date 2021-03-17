See the clever way an iconic photo publication protested Chinese censorship

Heflin is the director of American Illustration – American Photography, which produces hardcover, juried annuals. The call was from the Hong Kong-based printer of that year’s annual award books, American Illustration 39 and American Photography 36. Though the printer was already months into the process, the books’ production had been shut down.

Heflin was surprised by the news, considering he’d worked with the printer on the books for the past 14 years without issue. But he’d never paid close attention to the details of the production operations, he says, and this year, those details resulted in the books being censored. (They are now available for purchase and will be sent out in April.)

The books feature a juried selection of the best American trade photography and illustrations over the past year from professional photographers, agencies, and publications. Being included in the annual compilation is akin to an industry award.

What Heflin didn’t realize was that the books were actually produced in mainland China, not Hong Kong, and production ground to a halt because the Chinese government found eight of the images in the books to be “offending,” according to Heflin. They refused to allow the books to be printed as long as those images were in them. Heflin wasn’t given any further explanation.

China has long censored content within its own borders and in recent years has tried to exert more pressure on content abroad as well. (Heflin attributes the censorship to increased tensions between the U.S. and China over the past couple of years.)