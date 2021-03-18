This tech leader predicts drama when employees return to the office

After months of being isolated in remote working arrangements, a return to the office could be a welcome change. But the honeymoon might be over quickly as employees adjust to the traditional nine-to-five workweek and loss of flexibility. In fact, managers should expect arguments, conflict, and irrational behavior, says Matt Casey, cofounder of the management software company DoThings and author of The Management Delusion: What if we’re doing it all wrong?

“When we were working remotely, most of us may say we worked until 5 p.m.—but probably not,” he says. “Getting back into a morning routine and then having to stay all day will be a big adjustment after working in a flexible way. If you have to go back and do a full day, you’re going to be tired by end of it.”

Fatigue is one factor, but so is dealing with a variety of personalities. “People have spent a year not having to talk to coworkers all day,” adds Casey. “All of sudden, they’ll be forced back into situations dealing with others with whom they may have previously clashed.”

Our coping mechanisms for getting along with people we find irritating are out of practice. When we’re around people every day, we build up a tolerance and have ways to overlook things that irritate us, says Casey.

“When you’re used to it, you may not have as many emotional responses,” he says. “But now that we’re completely out of practice, I expect people to feel and react to perceived slights more often. You may be dragged into arguments more often because you’ve forgotten your mechanisms for dealing with childish people.”

The impact on managers

Managers may struggle with the return to office more than most, says Casey. “We have to be on top of our game most of the time,” he says. “All of a sudden there will be a bunch of employees around to manage.”